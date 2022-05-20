Putin's daughter's lover is called Zelensky

Munich: Vladimir Putins daughter Katerina Tikhonova has a lover called Zelensky -- the same name as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- according to reports, Daily Mail reported.

Sanctions against the 35-year-old Katerina -- imposed over her father's invasion of Ukraine -- have stopped her regular flights from Moscow to Munich to live with her new man, during which she would be accompanied by Russian secret service guards, the report said.

Her new partner, with whom she has a two-year-old daughter, is Igor Zelensky, 52, a leading professional ballet dancer and top director who until recently headed the Bavarian State Ballet.

The revelation comes from an investigation by Russian independent news outlet IStories and Germany's Der Spiegel.

Previously, Katerina, the younger Putin's two daughters from his marriage to ex-Kremlin first lady Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya, was married to Russia's youngest billionaire Kirill Shamalov, 40.