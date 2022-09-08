Queen Elizabeth II Died At The Age Of 96

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the UK for 70 years, passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96. In response to growing worries about her health early on Thursday, her family convened at her Scottish estate.



The Queen saw significant social change after ascending to the throne in 1952. After her passing, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, would take the throne as the new King and ruler of 14 Commonwealth states, leading the nation in grief.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. It further added that the King and the Queen Consort will stay at Balmoral this evening and go back to London tomorrow, reported BBC News.

Following the Queen's placement under medical supervision, all of her children made their way to Balmoral, which is close to Aberdeen. Prince William, her grandson, is also present, and Prince Harry is on his way to reach.

Meanwhile, the Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London. Crowds waiting for information on the Queen's condition at Buckingham Palace in London started wailing when they learned of her passing. At 18:30 BST, the Union flag above the palace was lowered to half-staff.

The reign of Queen Elizabeth II as head of state covered the post-World War II period of austerity, the change from an empire to a Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War, and the UK's membership in - and exit from - the European Union. 15 prime ministers served during her reign, including Liz Truss, who was chosen by the Queen earlier this week and was born 101 years after Winston Churchill in 1975. Furthermore, throughout her rule, she met with her prime minister on a weekly basis.