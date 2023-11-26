Released Israeli Hostages Arrive Home Amid Aid Dispute Resolutions

Thirteen Israeli and four Thai nationals, who were previously held captive by Hamas, have safely arrived in Israel. This marks a crucial step in a hostage deal, which faced a momentary threat due to a dispute over aid supplies. The disagreement over aid was swiftly resolved with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt, highlighting the fragility of the agreement. The deal involves the exchange of a total of 50 Israeli hostages for 150 Palestinian prisoners over a four-day period.



Television footage captured the hostages on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing after departing from Gaza. Hamas handed over the captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) late on Saturday. Among the 13 Israelis released, there were six women and seven children and teenagers, as reported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the released hostages are en route to hospitals in Israel, where they will be reunited with their families. In return for the Israeli hostages, 39 Palestinian civilians, including 33 minors, have been released from Israeli prisons. Al Jazeera TV broadcast live footage of a Red Cross bus carrying cheering Palestinian prisoners on their way to Beitunia town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian official involved in the diplomacy affirmed that Hamas intends to adhere to the four-day truce agreed with Israel. This truce is significant as it marks the first halt in fighting since Hamas fighters conducted a deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7, resulting in casualties and hostages.



It's important to note that Israel has pledged to eradicate Hamas militants in Gaza in response to the October 7 attack. The conflict has led to significant casualties, with around 14,800 people, approximately 40% of them children, reported as killed by Palestinian health authorities as of Saturday. This recent hostage exchange follows a similar swap on Friday, where 13 Israeli hostages, including children and the elderly, were released by Hamas in exchange for 39 Palestinian women and youth released from Israeli prisons.

