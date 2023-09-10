Live
- Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk
- Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
- Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash
- Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest says Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
- Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
- Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma
- Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
- Congress leaders demand probe after CBI report on conspiracy against Oomen Chandy in solar case
- Google adds AI-powered 'Proofread' feature in Gboard
Just In
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate cave researcher trapped 3k ft underground in Turkey
Efforts are underway to rescue a New York cave researcher who has been trapped under 3,000 ft underground, the media reported.
Ankara : Efforts are underway to rescue a New York cave researcher who has been trapped under 3,000 ft underground, the media reported.
Mark Dickey, an experienced caver and chief of the New Jersey Initial Response Team, who usually rescues others, fell ill after which an international team of more than 170 rescuers has set up a medical relay system in Turkey's third-deepest cave to aid him, the New York Post reported.
As per Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, AFAD, Dickey, of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, was down with gastrointestinal bleeding on while on a mapping expedition in the Morca cave.
"The moment we get the go-ahead from the medical team, we will start the evacuation,' said Recep Salci, who heads the search and rescue department at AFAD.
Cenk Yildiz, a regional official from the agency said, "This is a difficult operation...It would take a (healthy) person 16 hours to come out," ABC News reported.
He was given IV fluids and at least four litres of blood and has since stopped vomiting and even managed to eat food, a New Jersey-based cave rescue group he is affiliated with said.