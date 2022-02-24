Russia could soon start 'major war in Europe': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Highlights
Zelensky said that Russia could invade Ukraine 'any day now' and, addressing the Russian people, said whether that happens 'depends on the public'.
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.
In an address aired shortly after midnight Zelensky said that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now" and, addressing the Russian people, said whether that happens "depends on you."
