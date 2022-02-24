  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Russia could soon start 'major war in Europe': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
x

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Highlights

Zelensky said that Russia could invade Ukraine 'any day now' and, addressing the Russian people, said whether that happens 'depends on the public'.

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.

In an address aired shortly after midnight Zelensky said that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now" and, addressing the Russian people, said whether that happens "depends on you."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X