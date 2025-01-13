Russia to minimise impact of new US sanctions: Kremlin

Moscow: Russia will seek measures to minimise the consequences of new US sanctions targeting Moscow's energy sector, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 200 entities and individuals involved in Russia's energy sector and identified more than 180 vessels as blocked property.

"In the modern world, the situation has repeatedly demonstrated that... natural routes, energy supply routes cannot simply be cut," Peskov said, adding that Russia will search for alternative options.

Commenting on the sanctions against senior officials of Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, Peskov said the company will continue its international activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is clear that the United States will continue to try to undermine the positions of our companies in non-competitive ways. But... we expect that we will be able to counteract this," Peskov said.

Last week, Peskov had stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to potential negotiations with US President-elect Donald Trump without any preconditions.

Peskov mentioned that no specific conditions are required for future negotiations, adding that both leaders must show a mutual desire and political will to resolve existing problems via dialogue.

He also confirmed that Putin is open to future talks with Trump, and planning for a meeting will begin once Trump takes office.

"We are seeing that Trump has also expressed his readiness to solve problems through dialogue, and we welcome this," Peskov said.

He noted that Russia's position on Ukraine, as outlined by Putin in July, remains clear and consistent. Moscow's stance will remain unchanged in any potential talks between Putin and Trump, he added.

Peskov has maintained that Putin would welcome contact if Trump's political will remains after his inauguration.

The Kremlin spokesperson mentioned that there are currently no requests for contact from the US side, however, it would be reasonable to wait until Trump takes office.

At a recent press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, President-elect Trump said he was aware that the Russian leader would like to meet, adding that such a meeting would only be appropriate after his inauguration.

Trump said that he can "understand the Russians' feelings" about President Joe Biden allegedly breaking a "deal" to deny Ukraine NATO membership.



