Russia withdraws from UN tourism organisation

Madrid: Russia announced Wednesday it was withdrawing from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation just hours before the body's assembly voted to temporarily suspend the country's membership over the invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

He said it was the first U.N. body to address Russia's membership.

The organization went ahead and approved the suspension at a special meeting in Madrid on Wednesday, where the organization has its headquarters.