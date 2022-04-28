  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Russia withdraws from UN tourism organisation

UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili
x

UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili

Highlights

Russia announced Wednesday it was withdrawing from the UNWTO just hours before the body's assembly voted to temporarily suspend the country's membership over the invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

Madrid: Russia announced Wednesday it was withdrawing from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation just hours before the body's assembly voted to temporarily suspend the country's membership over the invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

He said it was the first U.N. body to address Russia's membership.

The organization went ahead and approved the suspension at a special meeting in Madrid on Wednesday, where the organization has its headquarters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X