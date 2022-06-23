Russian troops execute Ukrainian journalist

Moscow: A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier accompanying him who were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine appear to have been "coldly executed" by Russian troops, Reporters Without Borders has concluded following an investigation into the killings.

The bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found on April 1 in a forest near Huta-Mezhyhirska, a village 30km (19 miles) north of the capital, Kyiv. The press freedom group speculated that Levin may have been searching Russian-occupied woodlands for his missing image-taking drone.

Reporters Without Borders said the journalist was wearing a blue armband similar to those worn by Ukrainian soldiers. He had on occasion shared information gleaned from his drone, including about Russian positions, with Ukrainian forces.

"But the use of his drone was first and foremost a journalistic endeavour, confirmed by his entourage and shown by the images sold to the media since the start of the Russian invasion," the press freedom group said in a report (PDF) published on Wednesday.

Levin and Chernyshov were last heard from on March 13. A GPS tracker in their vehicle gave their last position, in woods north of Kyiv. The 40-year-old photographer lost his drone in the area on March 10 and had not been able to recover it because of Russian fire.

Reporters Without Borders counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car, which had been set on fire. Levin's body was lying on its back with no burn marks. Three bullet impacts were visible, one in the chest and two in the head.