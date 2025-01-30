Salwan Momika Killed in Sweden Before Court Verdict on Quran Burning

Swedish authorities confirmed the fatal shooting of Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-born refugee and activist known for Quran-burning demonstrations, late Wednesday inside his residence in Hovsjö, Södertälje.

Momika, 38, was at the center of controversy in 2023 for staging public burnings of Islam’s holy book, acts that sparked condemnation from Muslim-majority nations and led to hate crime charges against him and fellow protester Salwan Najem. Swedish media identified Momika as the victim, while police detained five individuals in connection with the attack. The police have not disclosed further details regarding the suspects or their possible motives.

The attack occurred around 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday, with reports indicating that Momika was live-streaming at the time of the shooting. The police responded to the scene, where they discovered him with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police have not released the identities of those taken into custody. Investigators are assessing whether the attack was linked to previous threats against Momika following his demonstrations.

A Stockholm court was set to deliver its verdict on Thursday morning in a hate crime case involving Momika and Najem. The court postponed its ruling due to the defendant’s death.

Swedish authorities had charged both men over their 2023 demonstrations, where they publicly burned copies of the Quran, provoking widespread unrest. The events led to diplomatic tensions and violent protests, including an attack on Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad.

Momika’s actions in 2023 triggered a backlash from multiple Muslim-majority nations. Protests erupted in Iraq, Iran, and other countries, condemning the desecration of the Quran. Demonstrators stormed Sweden’s diplomatic mission in Baghdad, leading to a temporary withdrawal of embassy staff.

Swedish leaders condemned the protests while maintaining that free speech laws protected such acts. In response to heightened security threats, Sweden’s intelligence agency elevated its terror threat level to four out of five, citing potential risks linked to Quran-burning incidents.

In October 2023, Swedish authorities revoked Momika’s residency permit, stating that he had provided false information in his asylum application. Iraq requested his extradition, but Swedish officials initially placed a hold on deportation proceedings.

Momika later sought asylum in Norway, which rejected his application and deported him back to Sweden. Authorities then granted him a temporary one-year residency permit.

The investigation into his killing remains ongoing as authorities examine whether the attack was premeditated or linked to broader security concerns.