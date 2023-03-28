Saudi Arabia Bus Crash Kills 20 Pilgrims and Leaves Dozens Injured

A tragic incident in the southern province of Asir has once again highlighted the challenges of ensuring safe transportation for worshippers traveling to Mecca and Medina, the holiest cities in Islam. According to Saudi state media, a bus carrying pilgrims to Mecca caught fire and caused the death of 20 people, leaving over 29 others injured, after colliding with another vehicle on a bridge on Monday. The victims were of different nationalities, but the report did not provide further details.

The accident occurred during the first week of Ramadan, which is typically a busy time for umrah pilgrimages. The incident is a stark reminder of the risks associated with transporting worshippers, particularly during the annual hajj pilgrimage, which is expected to draw millions of Muslims later this year.

While the state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel reported that the bus had "car trouble," the private newspaper Okaz claimed that the accident was caused by a brake malfunction. The bus reportedly collided with a bridge, overturned, and caught fire, as seen in footage aired on Al-Ekhbariya.

Transporting pilgrims in Saudi Arabia's holy sites is a challenging task, especially during the hajj, where roads can be congested and chaotic, leading to traffic jams. A similar accident in October 2019 claimed the lives of 35 foreigners and injured four others after a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near Medina.

Despite these challenges, pilgrimages are a vital component of Saudi Arabia's burgeoning tourism sector, which officials hope will help diversify the country's economy away from its dependence on fossil fuels.