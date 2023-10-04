School bullying cases in Japan hit record high

Tokyo: A record high of more than 680,000 bullying cases were registered in Japanese schools in the 2022 academic year, the country's Education Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 681,948 bullying cases were recognized in the year through March at the country's elementary, junior high and high schools, up more than 60,000 from the previous school year and rising for the 10th straight year, Xinhua news agency reported citing a survey conducted by the Ministry.

The number of bullying cases was especially notable at 551,944 in elementary schools, while it reached 111,404 at junior high schools, 15,568 at high schools, and 3,032 at special needs schools, the survey showed.

A total of 923 cases were considered "serious" in which the children bullied killed themselves or missed school.

A total of 29,842 schools, or 82.1 per cent, said they had recognized bullying cases, slightly rising from the previous school year, according to the survey.

The survey also showed that the number of violent acts and non-attendance hit record highs.

In the recorded school year, the number of children who missed school for 30 days or more rose for the 10th straight year to a record high of 299,048.

The figure increased by over 54,000, or 22 per cent, from the previous academic year.