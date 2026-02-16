MILAN Village opens at Samudrika Naval Base

Visakhapatnam: From breathable handloom sarees along with dresses to Kashmiri Dejhhoor jhumkas, Etikoppaka lacquerware to Gulab Tribe’s handcrafted toys and accessories, wooden lighthouses from Sankalpa Art Village to handcrafted crystal jewellery from TVISI, the MILAN Village unfolded an array of options for delegates and naval personnel who arrived from various countries.

Even as several counters exhibit products based out of Visakhapatnam, assorted accessories and clothes are also from other cities.

It’s like a festival of sorts at Samudrika Naval Base where cultural diversity gets accentuated through the presentation of classical dance along with other dance forms on one side and a variety of handicraft products to browse along.

Creative Arts and Souvenirs, Lepakshi Handicrafts, Pyaari Naari, Glam Closet by Srashti Singhal, Cheroney, Ice World, Chic Theory and Nivan Pickles are some of the counters that dot the MILAN Village.

While some of the entrepreneurs have put up their products for the second time in the MILAN Village, it is a new experience for a few others who have exhibited their wares for the first time at the venue. “We received an encouraging response from those who visited from the Philippines last edition. Crystal accessories turned out to be a huge hit among the foreign delegates. This time too, we hope to get global exposure,” says Laasya Ravindra, founder and designer of TVISI.

Hosted as a part of the biggest naval exercise IFR-MILAN-IONS in Visakhapatnam, the MILAN Village unfolds a platform for cultural and social exchanges among the participating navies arriving from 71 countries from across the world.