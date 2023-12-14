Live
- Tata Technologies sets up innovation centre in Coimbatore
- Meta’s Threads now available for 448 mn European people
- Ayushmann talks about professional highs, personal lows in 2023
- Kushee Ravi looks exciting on her Telugu debut
- All central agencies to follow CBI Manual in digital seizures and searches: Centre to SC
- Gajwel defeat made him stronger, says Etela Rajender
- Aadhi Pinisetty all set to thrill with ‘Sabdham,’ Nani unveils first look
- Parliament security breach: Accused shot video of protest, shared it with Kolkata-based man
- Army rescues 1,217 stranded tourists in Sikkim
- Musk’s X faces privacy complaint over ads targeted on sensitive data
Just In
Senior Hamas leader suggests recognition of Israel
For the first time since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, a senior leader of the militant group said they could recognise the Jewish nation as part of the Palestinian unity talks.
Tel Aviv: For the first time since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, a senior leader of the militant group said they could recognise the Jewish nation as part of the Palestinian unity talks.
Mousa Abu Marzouk, one of the highest-ranking Hamas leader who has been actively meeting global leaders to garner support, told Arab mediapersons that the official stance was that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) had recognised Israel and that Hamas should follow it.
This is being seen as a move for peace from the Hamas side as the Israel military is putting grave pressure on the militant group's leadership and the possibility of its ouster from the Gaza Strip.
Hamas has always openly sought Israel’s destruction and vowed to commit similar onslaughts to the one carried out on October 7.
The PLO, which heads the Palestine Authority that runs the West Bank, had recognized Israel as part of Oslo Accords signed between then PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin on September 13,1993.
Rabin was assassinated in Israel in 1995 by a person who belonged to an extreme right-wing group who was against the Oslo Accords.