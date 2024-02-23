  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Six killed in millitary, NPA rebels clash in Philippines

Six killed in millitary, NPA rebels clash in Philippines
x
Highlights

Six people -- a police officer and five suspected NPA rebels -- were killed in a clash in Bohol province in Philippines on Friday, the military said.

Manila : Six people -- a police officer and five suspected NPA rebels -- were killed in a clash in Bohol province in Philippines on Friday, the military said.

The fighting broke out between a combined force of soldiers and police officers and the New People's Army (NPA) rebels before 7 a.m. local time in a village in Bilar town, Xinhua news agency reported. Troops recovered a number of rifles and pistols at the clash site.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government troops since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military. Military data showed that the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X