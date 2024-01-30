  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Six militants killed in Pakistan's Balochistan

Six militants killed in Pakistans Balochistan
x
Highlights

Six militants were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported.

Islamabad: Six militants were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported.

Balochistan Interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said security forces on Monday night thwarted three "coordinated attacks" launched by terrorists using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Mach town on Monday night, Dawn reported.

The minister posted on X: "The security forces thwarted the terrorists' attempt to create lawlessness in Mach town of the province by taking swift action."

Militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X