Six militants killed in Pakistan's Balochistan

Highlights
Islamabad: Six militants were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported.
Balochistan Interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said security forces on Monday night thwarted three "coordinated attacks" launched by terrorists using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Mach town on Monday night, Dawn reported.
The minister posted on X: "The security forces thwarted the terrorists' attempt to create lawlessness in Mach town of the province by taking swift action."
Militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
