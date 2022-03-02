Smart Ukrainian farmer 'runs away' with Russian tank

Kyiv: Since the war in Ukraine broke out, social media has been flooded with interesting videos which are being shared widely. One such video claims to show a farmer stealing a Russian military tank with his tractor. A man is seeing desperately running after the tank.

The video was shared by Johnny Mercer, a British Conservative politician and Member of Parliament for Plymouth Moor View, on Monday.

"No expert, but the invasion doesn't seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today," Mercer said on Twitter, sharing the seven-second-long video. It has been viewed 4.6 million times till now.

The video ends with those watching the man running behind the tank bursting into laughter. The video has also been shared by Olexander Scherba, who served as Ukraine's ambassador to Austria from 2014 to 2021. "Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed," he wrote on Twitter.

The internet is delighted with users saying the video made them smile. "None of this is funny. NONE of this. But that said in the spirit of "OMG what badasses these beyond brave Ukranian people are" ... this made me smile," said a user.

"I haven't laughed this hard in a really long time. That is fantastic!" said another.

One of them shared a similar video, claiming it is a follow-up and shows the same farmer.

Another video showed a man removing a landmine with his bare hands. One of the videos that have stood out shows a man stopping a Russian tank just with his hands.