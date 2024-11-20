Live
South Korea: CFC deputy commander to visit US this week to discuss military cooperation
Seoul: General Kang Shin-chul, the Deputy Commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command (CFC), was set to depart for the US on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve the allies' combined defence posture, according to the CFC.
Kang's trip, which runs through November 28, will begin by laying flowers at a monument dedicated to those who served in the 1953-53 Korean War and involve visits to institutions, including the US Department of Defence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the CFC.
Kang will also deliver a lecture to military trainees on the South Korea-US alliance and the role of the CFC and visit research institutions to discuss the importance of the alliance in maintaining regional peace and stability.
"Amid a stern security circumstance that requires a firmer combined defense posture than ever, this visit is expected to serve as an occasion to further bolster the powerful bond of the South Korea-US military alliance," the CFC said.