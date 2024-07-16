Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Issues Key Orders on Aarogyasri Implementation
- ED raids premises of former Bihar MLA Gulab Yadav
- YouTube Announces New Guidelines for AI-Based Videos to Enhance Transparency
- Boost to Aatmanirbharta: Govt releases new list of 346 indigenous defence items
- Laos president calls for urgent action to address economic woes
- Sri Lanka and US to enhance cooperation on maritime security
- Bengal school job case: CBI grilling staff of OMR sheet producing agency
- Four killed in traffic collision in Vietnam
- Environmental approval granted for Australian plan to export solar electricity to Singapore
- Realme Watch S2 with ChatGPT-Powered AI Assistant India Launch on July 30
Just In
South Korea vows to persuade trainee doctors to return to work
South Korean Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on Tuesday said that he would continue to persuade trainee doctors to return to work, while most junior doctors remain unresponsive to the government's dovish attempts to resolve the ongoing walkout.
Seoul: South Korean Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on Tuesday said that he would continue to persuade trainee doctors to return to work, while most junior doctors remain unresponsive to the government's dovish attempts to resolve the ongoing walkout.
The government had set a deadline for Monday for hospitals to accept the complete resignations of trainee doctors, who have left their worksites since late February in protest of the government's medical reform, a move to help them find jobs at other hospitals, Yonhap news agency reported.
However, only about 50 trainee doctors, out of some 13,000 at 211 training hospitals, returned to hospitals, according to the health ministry.
"Although we cannot provide detailed information, it seems that not many have returned," Cho told a parliamentary session.
Cho said more trainee doctors may opt to leave instead of returning to hospitals, noting that the government will come up with policies to encourage them to start training in September.
The Monday deadline was seen as crucial for the government to help persuade junior doctors to return to hospitals, as it is linked to a timetable for hiring new trainees in September.
Last week, the government also decided to withdraw all punitive measures against trainee doctors defying return-to-work orders to seek a breakthrough in the prolonged medical vacuum.
It also allowed trainee doctors who re-apply for the training programme starting in September to receive special treatment, such as an exemption from the rule prohibiting repeat applications to a department within the same year.