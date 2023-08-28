South Korean President's Yoon Suk Yeol approval inches up to 37.6%

Seoul : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up to 37.6 per cent, primarily due to positive public assessments of his trilateral summit with the US and Japan, according to a poll on Monday.

In the survey of 2,507 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 2 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval of the President's performance dropped by 1.8 percentage points to 59.4 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.



His approval rating had steadily risen for three weeks, starting in the fourth week of July, but dropped by 2.7 points the previous week, according to Realmeter.



"The South Korea-US-Japan summit acted as positive momentum for the president's assessment," said Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter.



However, analysts noted that the momentum weakened during the later part of the week after Japan began releasing contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

