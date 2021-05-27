Space Calendar June 2021: Know about Happenings in Space

Space Calendar June 2021: These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

June 2021



June 1: Conjunction of the moon and Jupiter. Just one day before reaching the last-quarter phase, the waning gibbous moon will swing about 5 degrees to the south of Jupiter in the dawn sky.



June 3: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo resupply mission (CRS-22) to the International Space Station. It will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:25 p.m. EDT (1725 GMT).

June 10: The new moon arrives at 6:53 a.m. EDT (1053 GMT).



June 10: An annular solar eclipse, also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible from parts of Russia, Greenland and northern Canada. Skywatchers in Northern Asia, Europe and the United States will see a partial eclipse.



June 13: Conjunction of the moon and Mars. The waxing crescent moon will swing about 3 degrees to the south of Mars in the evening sky.



June 17: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will the U.S. Space Force's fifth third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System (GPS 3 SV05). It will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in a three-hour launch window that opens at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT).

June 20: The solstice arrives at 11:16 p.m. EDT (0316 June 21 GMT), marking the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.



June 24: The full moon of June, known as the Full Strawberry Moon, arrives at 2:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT).



June 27: Conjunction of the moon and Saturn. The waning gibbous moon will swing about 4 degrees to the south of Saturn in the dawn sky.



June 28: Conjunction of the moon and Jupiter. The waning gibbous moon will swing about 4 degrees to the south of Jupiter in the dawn sky.