Live
- ChatGPT officiates wedding of US couple in absence of priest
- JIMEX 23' aims to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm shared commitment
- Transcending Language Boundaries: Zee Theatre Brings its Rich Repertoire of Socially Relevant Teleplays to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
- How should you discard your mobile phone?
- IMT Hyderabad’s PGDM Batch of 2023-25 Embarks on Inspiring Community Connect Visit
- KTR inaugurates Stellantis Digital Hub in Hyderabad
- Awareness programme on Cyber Bullying, Cyber Financial Frauds
- Evolve Back Hampi official venue partner to host the Third Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings
- Prices increased of chili, ginger, coriander following Tomato
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar lock horns over bed, AC
Sri Lanka provides 55% relief in electricity prices
Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said the government provided a 55 per cent relief in electricity prices to 3.5 million out of a total of 6 million consumers in June.
Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said the government provided a 55 per cent relief in electricity prices to 3.5 million out of a total of 6 million consumers in June.
The Minister told the media that significant progress has been achieved in eliminating fuel queues and ensuring continuous electricity supply after Sri Lanka saw massive power cuts in the past year amid the worst-ever economic crisis, reports Xinhua news agency.
Wijesekera said a favourable environment for initiating new renewable electricity projects has been created.
Regarding fuel supply, the minister said that the first fuel shipment from one of the two companies contracted by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation would arrive in Sri Lanka at the end of July, marking the beginning of fuel distribution operations by the new suppliers.
The minister expressed confidence in the government's program to promote financial stability in both the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.