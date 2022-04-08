Sri Lankan court fixes Rs 2 Cr bail amount for release of Indian fishermen

Indian fishermen in Ramanathapuram district are shocked to hear about a Sri Lankan court fixing Rs 2 crore each as the bail amount to release the arrested fishermen, said a top member of All Mechanised Boat Association.

On March 23 about 13 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing in their waters.

"We are shocked to hear a court has fixed Rs 2 crore per fisherman as the bail amount for release. How can a fisherman raise Rs 2 crore? If he had such an amount he wouldn't be in this profession," P. Jesuraj, President, All Mechanised Boat Association told IANS.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party headed by actor-cum-politician Kamal Haasan in a message wondered within what boundary the Sri Lankan court has fixed Rs 2 crore as the bail amount for release of a poor fisherman.

According to Jesuraj, about 85 Indian boats are still under the custody of Sri Lanka.