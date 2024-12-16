Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Meets PM Modi, Commits to Stronger Bilateral Ties

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday assured that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used for activities harmful to India. His statement came after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, marking Dissanayake’s first state visit since assuming office in September.

The bilateral discussions, held at Hyderabad House, touched on a wide range of issues, including Sri Lanka's post-crisis recovery, regional security, and economic cooperation. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s support during Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis, citing assistance through grants and credit lines totalling approximately $4 billion.

Dissanayake expressed gratitude for India’s timely aid, which played a significant role in stabilizing the island nation during its financial turmoil. The talks also highlighted the need for strengthening ties with a forward-looking approach, focusing on infrastructure, energy, and connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of reconciliation and reconstruction in Sri Lanka and urged the government to address the aspirations of the Tamil minority. The two leaders discussed several ongoing and proposed initiatives, including renewable energy projects, railway upgrades, and cross-border connectivity through ferry and flight services.

Additionally, agreements were signed to prevent double taxation and enhance capacity building and training.

Both sides addressed pressing regional concerns, including maritime security and counter-terrorism, under the Colombo Security Conclave mechanism. Discussions also covered sustainable solutions for the long-standing fishermen's disputes, with Dissanayake stressing the need for a durable framework to address the issue.

Tourism initiatives, such as developing the Ramayana and Buddhist Circuits, were also part of the dialogue, aiming to boost cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the significance of the visit, stating it underscored the importance Sri Lanka places on its relationship with India. President Dissanayake’s delegation included Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando.

This visit follows an invitation from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who had visited Colombo shortly after Dissanayake’s election victory in September. The President is also scheduled to attend a business event in Delhi and visit Bodh Gaya before concluding his three-day visit.

Prime Minister Modi and President Dissanayake agreed to work towards an “investment-led growth” strategy, with a focus on expanding digital, physical, and energy connectivity. Key projects such as the Sampur solar power plant, digital identity programs, and collaboration in education were also discussed.

Both leaders noted the importance of regional stability and agreed to enhance cooperation in defense and hydrography. Cybersecurity and maritime security emerged as priority areas for collaboration.

The visit, which is Dissanayake’s first overseas trip since taking office, is seen as a pivotal moment in enhancing the partnership between the two nations.