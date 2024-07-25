Sri Lankan president underscores need to promote Ceylon tea brand

Live
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy, developed in collaboration with both public and private sectors, for the promotion of Ceylon tea brand in the world, the president's media division (PMD) said on Thursday
Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy, developed in collaboration with both public and private sectors, for the promotion of Ceylon tea brand in the world, the president's media division (PMD) said on Thursday.
The president made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Colombo International Tea Convention, which commenced on Thursday. The two-day convention, themed "Tea: A Lifestyle and a Livelihood," has been jointly organized by the Colombo Tea Traders Association and the Sri Lanka Tea Board, the PMD said, reported Xinhua news agency.
An exhibition featuring tea producers and related businesses in Sri Lanka was also part of the event. Industry experts, leading brands, and social organizations from the Gulf countries, Kenya, China, India, Japan, Britain, and the United States, gathered at the convention, representing the entire global tea value chain from crop to cup, according to the PMD.