Swati Dave named Chair of Centre for Australia-India Relations

Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong on Tuesday announced the appointment of Swati Dave as inaugural Chair of the Advisory Board to the Centre for Australia-India Relations.

Dave currently serves as Deputy Chair of Asia Society Australia and as a member of the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations' Advisory Board. She is also an Investment Committee member for QIC Global Infrastructure.

In her new role, Dave will promote stronger business and cultural understanding between India and Australia, while working in close coordination with the diaspora.

"Ms Dave brings valuable strategic, leadership and business experience to the role from her extensive senior executive and non-executive director roles across the public and private sectors," Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong, said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with Ms Dave on this important initiative as we seek to deepen our engagement with India, one of our most important regional partners," Wong added.

Dave was most recently Managing Director and CEO of Export Finance Australia, and has held senior positions at National Australia Bank, Deutsche Bank, AMP Henderson Global Investors, Bankers Trust and Westpac.

The Centre for Australia-India Relations will open this year and serve as a national platform to further strengthen relationship with India. It will also administer over $20 million in Maitri (friendship) initiatives, including a scholars programme, a grant and fellowship programme and a cultural partnership.

The Maitri Scholars Programme will attract and support high achieving Indian students to study at Australian universities.

According to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and trade, three per cent of Australians have Indian heritage, and in 2020, the Indian-born population became Australia's second-largest group of overseas-born residents.