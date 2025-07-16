Syria vows accountability over human rights abuses in Sweida

Damascus: The Syrian interim authorities on Wednesday strongly condemned recent human rights violations reportedly committed in the southern province of Sweida, pledging to hold those responsible accountable.

In a statement, the interim government expressed "deep concern" over "distressing violations" reported in some areas of Sweida in recent days, describing such acts as "criminal and unlawful."

The statement followed a report from the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which accused defence and interior forces of committing serious abuses during recent clashes that have been raging since Sunday in Sweida.

Syria's interim government said it is "fully committed" to investigating all such incidents and will ensure that those responsible are held to account under national law.

The statement also reaffirmed the government's "respect for the Druze community," calling its members "an integral part of Syria's national identity who have long exemplified patriotism, courage, and sacrifice."

The interim government has faced mounting criticism over the military's conduct in Sweida, where on Tuesday, tanks and armoured vehicles were withdrawn under a ceasefire agreement with local Druze leaders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite the agreement, tensions remain high. Israeli airstrikes and further ground clashes erupted Tuesday and Wednesday, forcing thousands of residents to flee.

According to the SOHR, the death toll from ongoing violence in Syria's southern province of Sweida has climbed to 248.

The recent escalation in Sweida, a predominantly Druze province in southern Syria, was triggered by an earlier incident in which a young Druze man was assaulted and robbed by armed Bedouins. In retaliation, local Druze fighters detained several Bedouin members, escalating the situation.

Recurring incidents of kidnapping and armed assault have plagued the vital road linking Sweida to Damascus in recent months. Locals blame the deteriorating security situation and the absence of state control over armed factions for the violence.