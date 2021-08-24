Taliban faces resistance

Kabul: Severe clashes between the Taliban men and resistance fighters continue in the Andarab region. Sources said that Taliban's Banu district chief was reportedly killed along with three of his companions. In an ambush in the Fajr region of Afghanistan, 50 Taliban insurgents were also killed, and 20 others were taken as prisoners. Meanwhile, one member of the resistance was killed and six were wounded, according to reports.



Taliban fighters had encircled central Panjshir province and were striving to resolve the issue through talks. A report claimed that Taliban forces have recaptured three districts in northern Afghanistan that fell to local militia groups last week, a spokesman said on Monday.

The districts of Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul e-Hesar in Baghlan province were taken by local militia groups in one of the first signs of armed resistance to the Taliban since their seizure of the capital Kabul on August 15. By Monday, Taliban forces had cleared the districts and were established in Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab near the Panjshir valley, according to the Twitter account of spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Forces loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the anti-Soviet mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, have established themselves in the Panjshir valley, a mountainous area northwest of Kabul, which resisted the Taliban before 2001.

Massoud, whose forces include remnants of regular army and special forces units, has called for negotiations to form an inclusive government for Afghanistan but has promised to resist if Taliban forces try to enter the valley.