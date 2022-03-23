Taliban Shut Down Schools For Girls Just Hours After They Reopened

On Wednesday, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan announced the shutdown of secondary schools for girls, just hours after they resumed for the first time since the Islamic movement seized power for the second time in the country during the last August.



Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani confirmed the development confirmed about the news that it was correct. After the directive caused uncertainty among the students.

The unexpected action is sure to raise new concerns for females' education in the war-torn country. When the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, they swore to "defend" women, children, and minorities.

Following through on its commitment, the administration allowed some girls' schools up to class 6 to reopen in September 2021. Women were also permitted to attend universities. Female high schools, on the other hand, remained closed, with the Islamic emirate announcing that education for all girls would resume as soon as possible.

According to the directive, in an order declaring the reopening of girls' schools, the Taliban stated that educational institutes in many districts, including the capital Kabul, will resume on March 23. Schools in Kandahar, the group's'spiritual heartland,' would not open until April.

Due to the outbreak of pandemic, schools were closed when the Taliban took power in August, but only boys and younger girls were allowed to return two months later.

Meanwhile, the Taliban had earlier ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when US-led forces arrived in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and drove them out. In August of last year, all US troops left the country.

There were fear that as they did during their first term in office from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban would shut down all formal education for girls.