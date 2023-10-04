  • Menu
Tallest Ambedkar statue to be unveiled in US on Oct 14

Tallest Ambedkar statue to be unveiled in US on Oct 14
Washington: The tallest statue of the principal architect of India's Constitution, B R Ambedkar, outside India is set to be unveiled in Maryland on October 14, the organisers said. The 19-foot statue, named 'Statue of Equality,' is part of the Ambedkar International Centre (AIC) being built on 13-acre land in Accokeek city of Maryland, approximately 35 kms south of Washington.

"This is the largest statue of Babasaheb outside India and has been installed as a part of the Ambedkar Memorial being constructed at this centre," said the AIC. Born on April 14, 1891, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar - popular among his followers as Babasaheb - was the chairman of the Constituent Assembly's most crucial Drafting Committee that earned him the moniker Architect of the Indian Constitution.

