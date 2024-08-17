Live
- Sudan officially declares cholera outbreak
- On Raksha Bandhan, Punjab CM announces to create 3K posts of Anganwadi workers
- Atishi pulls up Chief Secretary over sewer overflow issues across Delhi
- Market Wrap: Indian indices back in green after two-week fall
- Development should come at cost of environment: Justice Gavai on Wayanad tragedy
- SHGs under UMED campaign to send 1 crore Rakhis to M'rashtra CM Eknath Shinde
- South African President seeks int'l support for Africa's Mpox response
- Wildfire sweeps Turkish city, forces hundreds to evacuate
- Tanzania to cooperate with Cuba for vaccine plant construction
- La Liga: Arsenal target Merino left out of Real Sociedad squad for season opener
Just In
Tanzania to cooperate with Cuba for vaccine plant construction
Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured Cuban authorities of the country's commitment to collaborate on establishing a vaccine production plant.
Dar es Salaam: Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured Cuban authorities of the country's commitment to collaborate on establishing a vaccine production plant.
In a statement released late on Friday, the Prime Minister's Office noted that Majaliwa made this commitment during a visit to Labiofam, Cuba's premier research and manufacturing facility for pharmaceuticals and agricultural products, Xinhua news agency reported.
Majaliwa emphasised that Labiofam would work with Tanzania Biotech Product Ltd., a state-of-the-art larvicides factory in Tanzania's Coast region managed by the state-owned National Development Corporation.
The biolarvicides produced at this facility are used to manage mosquito larvae in Tanzania and several other African nations.
The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Health to engage with Tanzania's Embassy in Cuba, the Cuban Ministry of Health, and other relevant stakeholders to initiate the development of the vaccine plant in Tanzania.