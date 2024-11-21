Texas offers border land for Trump's mass deportation plan

Houston: Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is offering 1,402 acres of land along US state's border with Mexico for the mass deportation operation planned by the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Buckingham said in a letter to Trump that she's offering the land "to be used to construct deportation facilities," Xinhua news agency reported quoting ABC News.

"My office is fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history," Buckingham wrote in the letter dated Tuesday.

The Texas General Land Office purchased the plot of land from a farmer in Starr County, about 35 miles west of McAllen in Texas in October, said the report.

In an interview with Fox News, Buckingham said she was "100 per cent on board" with the President-elect's promise on mass deportation.

"Now it's essentially farmland, so it's flat, it's easy to build on. We can very easily put a detention centre on there -- a holding place as we get these criminals out of our country," she said.

In comparison, Democratic governors of California and Arizona, two other states bordering Mexico, reportedly have pledged not to aid the Trump administration's mass deportation plans.

On Monday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs told ABC News Live that she would not use state police or the National Guard to help with mass deportation.

Trump on Monday confirmed he would declare a national emergency to launch his mass deportation plans as soon as he enters office in January.

His vow to carry out mass deportations is certain to encounter logistical and legal challenges, like the ones that stifled promises from his first campaign once he assumed office, said a report from The Texas Tribune.