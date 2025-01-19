Thai PM highlights cultural bond with China in Lunar New Year greetings

Ahead of the Spring Festival, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed Lunar New Year greetings, highlighting a cultural bond between Thailand and China that she believes would lead to greater ties between the two countries.

"Lunar New Year is a special moment where family members come together to celebrate and share memories of a year well-spent and wish another good and prosperous year ahead," she said in a video message in English provided to Xinhua news agency reported.

As the Spring Festival will be celebrated across China and by Thai people of Chinese descent that make up a significant portion of the Thai population, Paetongtarn said it is "a festival that signifies the long-standing cultural bond between Thai and Chinese people."

"I am certain that this bond will continue to strengthen, leading to greater amity and cooperation between Thailand and China for the benefits of our people," said the prime minister.

"On this occasion, I wish everyone good health, happiness and prosperity in the coming Lunar New Year," she said.

China–Thailand relations officially started in July 1975 after years of negotiations. For a long time, Thailand, formerly called Siam, had good relations with China. China was usually greatly respected in Siam and ensured the alliance of both countries. However, after Plaek Phibunsongkhram attempted to erase and prohibit Chinese culture and influence in the country, relations were seriously damaged.

A power struggle between the U.S and China may be occurring because of the escalating presence of both in Thailand. Thailand, however, does not view China as a threat in the same way Washington does. It also has no territorial disputes with China, unlike with many other countries in the region. China remains as an important ally to Thailand, partly because of its influence and prominence in the region.