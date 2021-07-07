The Youngest Graduate Aims To Attain Immortality By Replacing Body Parts Through Quantum Physics

After earning a bachelor's degree in physics at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, an 11-year-old child prodigy has become one of the world's youngest college graduates.

modak, a student from the Belgium city of Ostend, received a higher grade than the rest of the class after graduating with 85 percent.

Simons also finished the programme in one year instead of the normal three. He is now the world's second-youngest graduate, behind Michael Kearney, who graduated from the University of South Alabama in 1994 at the age of eleven with a degree in anthropology.

He could have graduated further younger, although he stepped out of Eindhoven University in the Netherlands while he was nine years old in 2019, after administrators refused to allow him to graduate before his tenth birthday on December 26.

He doesn't really care whether he is the youngest. This is the first step toward Simons' objective of replacing body parts with mechanical ones.

My goal is to achieve immortality. I want to be able to use mechanical parts to replace as many bodily parts as possible. I've planned a route to get there. It can be viewed as a large puzzle. He explained that the first component of the jigsaw is quantum physics, which is the study of the tiniest particles.

The University of Antwerp validated the boy's graduation and honours.

Simons has been studying for his bachelor's degree in physics since March 2020, and he has now graduated with an 85 percent, the highest distinction, according to a representative for Antwerp University, a report published by The Brussels Times.

He also enrolled in some master's-level courses this year. He will begin his master's degree after the summer," the spokeswoman continued.

His father, Alexander Simons, accused Eindhoven University of criticising him after his son quit due to all the media attention his son was receiving at the time demonstrating his intellect.