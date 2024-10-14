Theft of Goddess Kali's crown: Bangladesh government pins blame on head priest and temple staff

Dhaka: The interim government in Bangladesh on Monday tried to pin blame for last week's theft of Goddess Kali's crown on the head priest and temple staff while claiming that it continues to carry further investigations and has arrested four individuals in connection with the case.

"On the reported theft of a golden crown at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in the southern Bangladesh district of Satkhira on 10th October 2024, it had been confirmed that the head priest performed his regular puja rites until 2.30 PM (afternoon) till which time the crown was intact inside the temple. Investigations are underway to determine as to why the priest and temple staff left such a precious possession unguarded and insecure. Four individuals have already been arrested in connection with the theft case," Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, India had expressed a serious concern over the theft of the crown which was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple at Satkhira in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh.

New Delhi had also called upon the interim government in Dhaka, currently led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time.

"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on October 12.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh has been targeted repeatedly after the formation of the interim government in Dhaka under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus following the unceremonious ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Analysts believe that the key conspirators behind these incidents are certain radical Islamists from Jamaat-e-Islami who want to turn Bangladesh into a Shariah-ruled country.

However, while responding to MEA's statement on Monday, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said that it finds such allegations "baseless" and assertions "uncalled" for while trying to project that communal harmony and peaceful coexistence remains a "time-honoured feature of liberalism and democracy in Bangladesh" uniting all people.

"There were just a handful incidents reported on which the Government authorities acted promptly in ensuring safety and security of Hindus and other minorities throughout the festival times.

"The Government of Bangladesh attests in strongest terms that every individual regardless of his/her faith, religion or belief has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals or practices, without any hindrance. This was vindicated by peaceful observance of Durga Puja in over 32,000 Puja Mandaps that were spontaneously set up across Bangladesh," it said.

The ministry then tried to "reassure" the international community that it continues to do its best to uphold the "longstanding secular and inclusive credentials" of the people of Bangladesh.

"Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities, in Bangladesh remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh. Upholding the rights of every citizen regardless of one's identity, religion or faith must be recognized as an internal affair of Bangladesh," it added.



