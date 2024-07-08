Live
- Satyamvada Singh to play negative role with comic timing in ‘Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani’
- Karnataka: School boy attacked for talking to a girl, 4 detained
- Ducati launches new motorcycle at Rs 16.5 lakh in India
- Delhi Rouse Avenue Court adjourns default bail petition to Friday
- Uma Chetry is a real hard-worker; was happy to see her stump Brits, says Munish Bali
- CM to Oppn: Don’t do politics on water logging in Mumbai, priority is to conduct rescue operation
- Two Dead, Over 130 Injured During Rath Yatra in Odisha
- Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka’s interim head coach ahead of India series
- Emraan Hashmi agrees 'trolling is a reality'; his advice: 'take it with a bit of salt'
- Supreme Court Agrees to Hear CBI Pleas Against HC Verdict Acquitting Surendra Koli
Just In
Thwarted Ukrainian attempt to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber: Russia
Russia stopped an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to organise a hijack of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber abroad, local media reported on Monday, citing Federal Security Service (FSB).
Moscow: Russia stopped an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to organise a hijack of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber abroad, local media reported on Monday, citing Federal Security Service (FSB).
TASS news agency quoted an FSB statement as saying that the agency also found the involvement of NATO special services in preparing and implementing the operation.
The Ukrainian intelligence planned to recruit a Russian military pilot for a monetary reward and the promise of Italian citizenship to persuade him to fly and land the missile carrier in Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the FSB statement.
During the operation, the Russian counterintelligence also received information that helped to deliver a fire strike at a Ukrainian air base, it said.
The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic missile carrier bomber with variable-sweep wings designed to strike sea and land targets with guided missiles and bombs. It can carry both nuclear and conventional bombs and missiles.