Tibet President-In-Exile Says Modi Is Not Changing Muslims Into Hindus

In a speech to the Press Club of Australia, Penpa Tsering, the president of the Tibetan government-in-exile, claimed that because to a few occurrences, people outside of India have a different perception of India's condition than what is actually the case.



Penpa Tsering said "We live in India. I was born in India. It is not as drastic as it's being made out in the international media...of Modi's coercive policies. He is not trying to change Muslims into Hindus," reported Hindustan Times.

When asked about India and the "Hindutva drive," Penpa Tsering responded that some cow vigilantes overreact to specific events, which is why the government is criticised. India, in his opinion, is one of the world's most tolerant nations. He added that people cannot hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few troublemakers. He believe that India is a nation that takes pride in its variety and is highly resilient.

One of the questions among others include that does he notice any troublemakers on the Muslim or Hindu sides? While Penpa Tsering answered "Both."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister, shared a video of Penpa Tsering's speech on Twitter and explained India is the most tolerant country n most diverse country in the world -- where every citizen has equal rights.

Penpa Tsering stated the following in regards to the India-China issue that "When His Holiness is asked this question, he used to say India is always over-cautious when it comes to China. Now I can say we can remove the 'over' part but still ‘cautious’.

He continued that China's aggressive behaviour along India's border has made India far more powerful. As Tibetans who have coexisted with the Chinese for such a long time, if there is one thing they know it is to stand up for their principles. The Chinese will always treat them like a pony and keep riding people if they don't stand up for people's beliefs or position.