Live
- Food regulator finds no trace of ethylene oxide in Indian spices
- JK Tyre clocks 56 pc jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 3.50 per share
- South Korea and US hold talks on defence cost sharing
- Schools shut, hospitals on alert as Pakistan sizzles at 50 degrees
- IPL 2024: Yash Dayal's heroics against CSK will overshadow bad memories of past, says father
- 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar', Congress President Kharge attacks PM Modi in poll-bound Haryana
- CAR T-Cell therapy revolutionised landscape of cancer treatment: Doctors
- Will visit Sandeshkhali after Trinamool's victory in Basirhat: Mamata Banerjee
- Telangana chief minister in Tirumala
- Porsche crash row: Fadnavis rushes to Pune police chief's office, says police acted correctly
Just In
RSS chief to visit Tripura for five days from May 23
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat will visit Tripura for five days from May 23 and attend a series of events.
Agartala: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat will visit Tripura for five days from May 23 and attend a series of events.
Sources said on Tuesday that Bhagwat would stay at Khayerpur Seva Dham in west Tripura and would attend a series of events before departing from the state on May 28.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, senior BJP leaders and ministers would meet the RSS Sarsanghchalak and discuss the prevailing political issues of Tripura.
He will meet with pracharaks of the northeastern region.
Political observers felt that Bhagwat's visit to the northeastern state ahead of the counting of Lok Sabha votes on June 4 is significant as the RSS has been expanding its bases in the northeastern states.
Security has been further tightened in the Khayerpur Seva Dham areas in west Tripura in view of the visit of RSS chief.