Tokyo: Joe Biden to Modi, I should take your autograph
China lodges protest against G7 statement Beijing: China has lodged diplomatic protests to G7 countries over their Hiroshima joint statement, in which they voiced their growing concerns over China's coercive approaches over Taiwan, East and South China seas, and accused them of brazen interference in its internal affairs. China figured prominently in the Hiroshima summit meeting of the leaders of G7 countries. The G7 comprising the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies.
Tokyo : When US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad meeting, one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader's programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC, officials said on Sunday.
Echoing a similar view, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he too is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak on Tuesday, even though the Sydney venue has a capacity of 20,000, officials added.
Albanese remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium more than 90,000 people welcomed him during the victory lap.
To this Biden told Modi in a lighter vein that he should take his autograph.
Modi said on Sunday said he views the current situation in Ukraine as an issue of humanity and human values and not of politics or economy even as he called for respecting international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. Modi on Sunday met Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva in Japan's Hiroshima and discussed the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade and renewable energy.