Tragic Murder Of US Citizen Rajdeep Kaur Unfolds In Kapurthala: Alleged Scheme For Life Insurance Payout

Rajdeep Kaur, a US citizen originally from Punjab, was reportedly killed by her in-laws in the Nano Mallian village of Kapurthala, according to a media report. The 32-year-old NRI's tragic incident occurred on the night of January 19, with police suspecting the motive to be a scheme to obtain her substantial life insurance funds.



A mother to a five-year-old boy, Rajdeep arrived in Kapurthala on January 12, lured under the pretense of attending a relative's wedding, as detailed in The Tribune. Rajdeep's husband, Manjinder Singh, resides illegally in the United States and seeks a green card.



The in-laws, Daljit Kaur and Jagdev Singh, were apprehended by Sultanpur Lodhi police for their alleged involvement in the crime. Additionally, Rajdeep's husband, Manjinder Singh, who remains in the United States, faces charges related to the murder case.



Sultanpur Lodhi DSP, Babandeep Singh, revealed, "It is believed the woman was murdered as she had hefty life insurance coverage," according to The Tribune. The post-mortem examination report, received on January 23, identified "asphyxia due to smothering" as the cause of Rajdeep's death.



The disturbing nature of the crime escalated when it was revealed that Rajdeep's in-laws stored her body in a freezer in Sidhwa Dona village for two days before notifying the Sultanpur Lodhi police. Rajdeep's parents in the UK were informed of her demise through a phone call.



Concerned about the circumstances surrounding their daughter's death, her mother, Nirmal Kaur, traveled to India and filed a complaint with Sultanpur Lodhi police on January 25. Rajdeep's family alleges that she endured continuous torture from her husband, pressuring her to transfer all her property in his name for immigration purposes. Nirmal Kaur expressed suspicions, stating, "My daughter was called to India based on a lie about a wedding. It was a plan to kill her."



The family asserts that Manjinder initially informed them of Rajdeep's death due to a heart attack, while another relative mentioned gas from a room heater as the cause. On Saturday, Sultanpur Lodhi police registered an FIR against Rajdeep's in-laws and her husband, coinciding with the day the post-mortem examination report confirmed asphyxia as the cause of death.

