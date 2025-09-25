Trump alleges multiple attempts at sabotage, citing incidents involving an escalator, a teleprompter, and more

President Trump has alleged that he was the target of three mysterious acts at the UN in one day, including an escalator that stopped and a teleprompter that would not work.

Trump UN sabotage claim on social media website that Donald Trump UN controversy have left him “upset” and that the Secret Service would be investigating them. Trump said that the incidents were “three very sinister occurrences” that took place during his visit to the UN.

What Trump Said Happened

In his post, Trump sinister events statement that occurred during his visit to the United Nations. The president began by discussing the escalator he used to get to the theater where he was scheduled to deliver a speech. Trump claimed that the escalator suddenly stopped and he and his the first lady Melania were compelled to grip the banisters with a firm grip to prevent them from falling.

The alternate incident that Trump endured was a conking teleprompter, which went blank as he spoke to a TV followership that was in the millions. Trump escalator teleprompter post did not come on until about 15 minutes into his speech, leaving him to speak without the device. He said the speech has gotten “fantastic reviews” while also pointing out the effort it took to deliver a speech without a teleprompter.

The last issue the president had on his visit to the UN had to do with the sound in the auditorium. He said that most of the world leaders were not able to hear the speech unless they used the earpieces that were intended for the interpreters.

Trump said that he found the “triple sabotage” to be disgusting and had lost faith in the United Nations. Trump has demanded an immediate investigation into the three acts. The president also called for the security camera footage that captured everything on the escalator, especially the button used to stop the escalator in an emergency, be saved.

Trump also said that technical failures at an event where so many nations’ leaders come together to speak makes it a “disgrace” for the UN. He said that it was not the organization that is meant to represent the world today.