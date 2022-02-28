Trump blames dumb US admin for crisis

Texas: Calling the current administration "dumb", former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would have never allowed the Ukraine situation to unravel like this.

Recalling his term as a President at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump said that the world was a peaceful place because America was strong. Stressing that Russia "respected" America under his administration, he called current President Joe Biden "weak and grossly incompetent", which has led to the current situation in Ukraine.

Washington was perceived as "powerful, cunning, and smart" back then, but "now, we're a stupid country", Trump said. The former US president said that US' pathetic withdrawal from Afghanistan led Russian President Vladimir Putin to decide on the special military operations in Ukraine.

Calling Putin "smart", he said the NATO countries "are not so smart, they are looking the opposite of smart."

"The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb," Trump said.