Trump calls 2020 election 'fraud', saying he'll go to Supreme Court

Washington:US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the 2020 presidential election was a "fraud being committed on the American public", adding that he will go to the US Supreme Court to challenge Tuesday night's outcome

He made the remarks while addressing supporters and family at the White House.

Without providing any evidence and despite millions of votes yet to be counted, the President said: "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country.

"Frankly we did win this election."

Trump added that he would go to the US Supreme Court and wanted "all voting to stop".

The President further said that he was going to declare victory on Tuesday evening.

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off," he said.

Attacking legitimate vote counting efforts, the President said: "Millions and millions of people voted for us. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people."

Trump also celebrated his big win in Florida, considered a make or break state to determine the final result, the BBC reported.

"We didn't win it, we won it by a lot," he sid.

He also claimed a lead in Pennsylvania, similarly like his Democratic rival Joe Biden did earlier on election night.

But it was still too early to determine a winner in the state.

The states where Trump has won are South Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.

Meanwhile, Biden has won Delaware, Colorado, New Hampshire, District of Columbia, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and California.