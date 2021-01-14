Trump calls for 'no violence' during Biden's inauguration

Washington: US President Donald Trump called on the Americans not to engage in violence next week, in which the inauguration ceremony will be held for President-elect Joe Biden.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You," the president said in a statement released by the Office of the White House Press Secretary on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump's statement came on the same day as the Democratic-controlled House is poised to impeach him for a second time during his presidency. The president has no public activity scheduled for the day.

The single article of impeachment that lawmakers started voting on shortly after the presidential statement came out charged Trump with "incitement of insurrection," citing both his role in the deadly Capitol riot last week as well as his repeated baseless claims that the election was marred by widespread voter fraud.

On Monday, Trump approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., effective through January 24, covering the date of Biden's inauguration, which falls on January 20.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned about plans of armed protests from January 16 through January 20 at all the 50 state capitols, and from January 17 through January 20 at the US Capitol in Washington.