Trump: China Must Make Deal, But Tariffs Will Drop

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that upcoming trade negotiations with China will involve a more conciliatory approach, clarifying that tariff rates will be considerably lower than the 145 per cent figure previously discussed.

"We’re going to be very nice, and they’re going to be very nice, and we’ll see what happens," Trump said during remarks in Washington. He highlighted that China must engage in a trade agreement with the United States to maintain access to its markets. "Ultimately, they have to make a deal, because without it, they won’t be able to do business in the U.S.," he said.

Trump downplayed any need for aggressive tactics in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating that mutual cooperation is the preferred route. He noted, "We're not saying, 'I'm going to play hardball.' No, we want them to be part of the process, but agreements must be made."

The President also addressed the tariff issue directly, suggesting that current figures are unsustainable. "It won't be anywhere near 145 per cent. That's extremely high. It will be reduced significantly, but not to zero," Trump said. He added that prior zero-tariff conditions were detrimental to U.S. industries.

Despite retaliatory measures from Beijing and the imposition of new U.S. tariffs reaching 145 per cent, Trump indicated openness to modifying those levels as talks progress. He reiterated that while tariffs are a tool, a mutually acceptable deal is the goal.

Trump described his rapport with Xi as longstanding and positive. "We've always had a good relationship. I believe an agreement is possible. If not, we will determine the terms," he said.

Earlier in April, Chinese officials conveyed that any dialogue would require specific actions from the U.S. administration before moving forward.

The President initially introduced 10 per cent tariffs on a broad range of Chinese imports, escalating them only after Beijing introduced countermeasures. The prospect of de-escalation hinges on renewed negotiations and strategic compromises from both nations.