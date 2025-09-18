Trump Meets Starmer at Chequers on Second Day of UK State Visit

Trump UK state visit was preceded by the royal reception to Windsor Castle, where Trump was welcomed by the King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday.

The two leaders had talks in a bilateral setting at Trump Chequers visit prior to an event with business leaders. At the reception they also announced a major science and technology collaboration designed to spur innovation in both countries.

"We're taking the next step through a historic UK US relations 2025 regarding partnerships in science and technology," Trump said. "This brings together government as well as universities and private industry in areas like AI which is transforming our world."

Starmer pointed out the magnitude of the deal, pointing out that the deal will involve the investment of $204 billion from companies in science and technology across the Atlantic. As per his report, this project is expected to create 15,000 new jobs over the next 10 years. American companies such as Microsoft, Citigroup, Boeing, Amazon, and Blackstone have made commitments to join in alongside British companies such as BP, GSK, Rolls Royce and AstraZeneca. Keir Starmer Trump meeting also contains plans to construct new nuclear reactors within the U.K.

In the early hours of the morning, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left Windsor Castle following a farewell ceremony, which was hosted by the King Charles as well as Queen Camilla. On arrival at Chequers the couple were greeted with a warm welcome by Starmer as well as his spouse, Victoria, with traditional bagpipe music.

When being asked on ABC News about his night at Windsor Castle, Trump simply declared, "It was great, thank for it."

In the afternoon, Trump and Starmer will organize a joint press event around 2:20 p.m. at local time (9:20 a.m. ET). The Trump state visit day 2 are expected include a wide range of global issues that are pressing such as Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine as well as the growing security concerns on NATO's eastern border, and the growing conflict in Gaza in which Israel's assault in Gaza City has expanded.