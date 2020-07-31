Trump only world leader to address UNGA session

Washington: US President Donald Trump is likely to travel to New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly session in September, the only world leader to address this year's virtual high-level week in person, the US envoy to the UN said.

"We're hoping that President Trump will actually be speaking in person in the General Assembly. He will be the only world leader to be speaking in person," US Ambassador Kelly Craft said Thursday at a virtual briefing.

Craft added that with the UN commemorating its 75th anniversary this year, 'that makes it even more special that we really take the virtual and amplify it to be able to celebrate the 75th and obviously we're going to be focused on human rights issues, on transparency, accountability because anytime during COVID where the American taxpayers have really stepped up on a personal level, it's now.'

For the first time in the UN's 75-year history, the annual General Assembly session will be held virtually and Heads of State and Government will not be physically attending the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. World leaders will submit pre-recorded video statements for the high-level week, the 193-member organisation had decided last week.

US is the host country of the United Nations and there is a possibility that Trump could travel to New York to address the General Debate of the 75th session of the Assembly on September 22.

The US is traditionally the second speaker at the debate after Brazil. This would be Trump's final address to the General Assembly of the first term of his presidency before the US heads into elections in November and Trump could use the UN platform to highlight his foreign policy achievements while also tout his campaign agenda.