Donald Trump signs executive order to ban transactions with TikTok's parent company
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to ban transactions with TikTok's parent company ByteDance, it was reported on Thursday.
The executive order signed on Thursday night says the US "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security", the BBC reported.
Under the order, beginning in 45 days, any US transaction with ByteDance will be prohibited.
