Trump signs Spending Bill to end longest shutdown in US history

Washington: President Donald Trump has signed a Spending Bill to reopen the government and end the longest shutdown in US history.

He signed the short-term budget into law just hours after the House of Representatives voted 222-209 to approve it on Wednesday night, and two days after the Senate narrowly approved the same package.

In the Oval Office, Trump said the government would now "resume normal operations" after "people were hurt so badly" from the 43-day shutdown.