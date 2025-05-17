Trump Slams U.S. Defence Firms Over Costly Drones, Highlights Iran’s Affordable UAV Advancements

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently visited Qatar and harshly criticised American defence contractors for manufacturing expensive drones, directly comparing them to Iran's more sophisticated and affordable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

While Iran is manufacturing drones that cost between $35,000 and $40,000, Trump claimed that a U.S. defence company had quoted him $41 million for a comparable type. He claimed that the growing expenses of US defence technologies are a source of irritation since they compromise competitiveness and efficiency.

"I requested that they construct a drone similar to those used by Iran," Trump stated. They gave me something that costs more than $40 million instead. That's absurd.

Trump cited Iran's expanding military might in West Asia, mostly attributable to its advancement of reasonably priced and efficient drone technology. He cautioned that Iran's drone deployment success has drastically changed the balance of power in contemporary combat, especially in recent conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump emphasised how UAVs are becoming more and more important in military operations because of their capacity to strike precisely and inflict significant damage. Drones, he explained, can readily demolish targets, even bringing down trees and other obstructions with little effort.

Trump called for the creation of less expensive drone engines and systems, urging innovation and cost reduction. He emphasised how crucial it is to produce thousands of inexpensive drones in large quantities in order to maintain technological superiority and military readiness.

His remarks have reignited debate over the U.S. defence industry’s pricing strategies and the urgent need to improve affordability, scalability, and innovation in military hardware.