Trump team complains against Biden's campaign funds being transferred to Harris

Washington: The Trump campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission arguing that money raised for US President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection bid could not be transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday by the Trump campaign's general counsel David Warrington and argues that transferring the funds to Harris's presidential campaign would amount to “flagrantly violating" the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971. On Sunday, President Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the race for the White House on November 5 and endorsed Harris amid mounting pressure from top Democrats and donors following his disastrous presidential debate against Trump in late June.

“Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a USD 91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” Warrington said. The Harris campaign dismissed it as baseless.

In his complaint that was first reported by The New York Times, Warrington accused Biden and Harris of “flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate.”

